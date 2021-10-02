Cardi B is truly owning this year’s Paris Fashion Week as she keeps delivering stunning looks during her visit. For her second round of looks, the rapper stepped out in the Parisian streets in two new black looks.

Cardi B was spotted in another Schiaparelli look, once again from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 RTW collection. She was spied in the Measuring Tape Coat paired with the maison’s Padlock Drop Earrings. She wore the double-breasted viscose cady coat as a dress, opting for a black bodysuit underneath the garment. She finished the look with $150 Elisa Johnson “Lyric Leigh” sunglasses in white (gold pair pictured below), black sheer stockings, and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. Upon her head, she sported a Dior black leather beret, tapping into her inner Parisian style (get a similar look with Dior’s $1,050 D-Dream Beret).

For her second ensemble, Cardi B caused a stir (a good stylish stir, that is) as she was spotted in the streets wearing a Richard Quinn Spring 2022 spiked and studded leather coat. She paired the look with other edgy pieces including $695 JAUPIN “Iris” sunglasses (coming soon), D’heygere belt, Chrome Hearts leather baker boy hat, Rick Owens platform thigh-high boots, and By Lolita jewelry from their black jewelry collection.

Her looks was styled by Kollin Carter and assisted by Aaron Christmon.

Photos: Tomás Herold