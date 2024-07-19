Balenciaga has created a limited-edition collection inspired by the world of soccer with a variety of blokecore ready-to-wear looks and accessories that come in bold colorways.

Celebrities can’t get enough of the Pink Balenciaga soccer jersey as rappers, Cardi B and Saucy Santana were both spied in the same exact looks from head to toe.

Pairing it back to the brands $1,950 pink Balenciaga Alaska high boots from look 11 of the brands Fall 24 collection, they both looked sporty chic.

With exaggerated proportions, and a thick rubber sole, these are the perfect boots for anyone looking to make a statement.

When it came down to their handbags, Cardi B opted for an oversized metallic silver Chanel bag, while Saucy Santana sported a multicolor Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy bag.

The ‘I Like It’ rapper wore the getup to her daughter Kulture birthday celebration. The 6-year-old was captured cheesing on her mom’s private plane as they jetted off to Disneyland Paris to celebrate her special day.

Saucy Santana on the other hand, was photographed getting out of his black car in the pink Balenciaga monochromatic outfit and he served poses for days.

It’s great to see the ‘Material Girl’ rapper coming out of his shell and embraced by the Hip-Hop community. It’s about time.

If you had to choose…who do you think pulled off this look better? Cardi B or Saucy Santana?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction