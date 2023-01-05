Cardi B and Offset grabbed dinner at Lavo last night, with Cardi in a Rick Owens bomber jacket , a $375 @rickowensonline ribbed top, a $1,500 #rickowens ombré denim skirt, and @hanifaofficial boots.
Offset matched her fly in a full Balenciaga look.
Her Off white top is semi sheer, and boasts a round neck and long sleeves.
Her pillar skirt is ankle length and has a tight fit. It features a high waist and a back zipper.
Her boots have a reasonable heel and a side zip.
Get Cardi’s Rick Owens pieces here and here, and find Offsets ensemble at Balenciaga.com.
Hot! Or Hmm..?
Images: Backgrid