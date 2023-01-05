Cardi B and Offset grabbed dinner at Lavo last night, with Cardi in a Rick Owens bomber jacket , a $375 @rickowensonline ribbed top, a $1,500 #rickowens ombré denim skirt, and @hanifaofficial boots.

West Hollywood, CA – *EXCLUSIVE* – Cardi B and Offset step out for dinner at Lavo. The couple kept a low profile while leaving the restaurant.

Offset matched her fly in a full Balenciaga look.

Her Off white top is semi sheer, and boasts a round neck and long sleeves.

Her pillar skirt is ankle length and has a tight fit. It features a high waist and a back zipper.

Her boots have a reasonable heel and a side zip.

Get Cardi’s Rick Owens pieces here and here, and find Offsets ensemble at Balenciaga.com.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

