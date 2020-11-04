Cardi B and Kulture Spotted Twinning in Custom Rad and Refined Sunglasses and Cardi B X Reebok Sneakers!
Cardi B and her baby girl Kulture were spotted out at the American Dream mall in New Jersey having some mommy-daughter fun together! The two were twinning in style with matching fur looks and sunglasses.
Cardi B and Kulture posed together in custom Rad and Refined sunglasses customized by Jacqueline Rezak and matching Cardi B x Reebok Club C sneakers which dropped in limited quantities on Cardi’s birthday and will be officially releasing on November 13th (currently available on resale sites like StockX, Poshmark, and Mercari). Cardi also wore a Lavish Furs coat, Sister Love earrings, and a Hermés “Constance” bag.
Can’t wait till November 13th? Shop Cardi B x Reebok Club C sneakers here:
So cute!