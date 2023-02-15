You can also count on tasteful twins Bruce and Glen Proctor to drop a collection of punchy prints and colors. Typically Fall is a season for darker and more muted colors, but as true fashion fans know, there are no rules when you have enough style to rewrite the rule book.

Photo: Paolo Lanzi Fall 2023 sees some familiar BruceGlen signatures ––like the Signal stripe and their recognizable use of ombre–– on a range of new styles like floor-length vests and spliced denim held together by gilded O rings.

Believe it or not, this season comes even more maximalistic than collections before. With outerwear updates and a colorful take on multiple BruceGlen-ified jerseys, there’s something here for every kind of dresser looking to renovate their wardrobe with every color of the rainbow.

Elsewhere in the collection, you’ll find the brand’s Grenade bag in a slew of new colors like delicate rose gold, while the twinkling Pochette is given a new look with harness detail. Recalling a famed 90s fashion show practice, Bruce and Glen sent models down the runway two by two for more coordinating looks. These ––of course–– provided the right amount of contrast against the looks a little more subtle in their approach toward dopamine dressing.