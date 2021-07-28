Brooke Valentine and her daughter decided to relax and unwind on a chill Sunday afternoon, with both of them rocking cozy Fashion Nova fuzzy lounging dresses.

Brooke Valentine wore the $39.99 Avoiding Responsibilities Fuzzy Mini Dress while Chí wore the $24.99

Mini Avoiding Responsibilities Fuzzy Dress, both in orange and straight from Fashion Nova. The ultra-comfy mini dress presents itself in a soft-to-touch fuzzy fabric complete with a quarter zipper, front pouch pocket, hood, and drawstrings.

The Avoiding Responsibilities Fuzzy Dress caters to curvy Bombshells with sizing ranging up to 3X and comes in various colors including orange, ivory, mauve, and sage. The mini version is offered up to a kid’s size 6 in ivory, mauve, and orange.

Match with your little one even on your lazy days! Shop the Avoiding Responsibilities Fuzzy Dress here.