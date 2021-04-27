Brandy Stuns in Black and White Photoshoot Wearing Lionne Clothing Black Long Sleeve Zip-Up Mini Dress and Femme LA Black Lace-Up Sandals

Brandy stunned Instagram when she shared pictures from a recent bomb photoshoot. The optics from the shoot appear in black and white which perfectly compliments Brandy’s chic all-black look.

Brandy wore the “Imani” dress from Lionne Clothing which is currently sold out. However, the brand announced that a new color for the Imani dress is in the works. The black mini dress truly encompasses Lionne Clothing’s signature conventional style with its unique asymmetrical zipper which trails along the side up to the neck. It also features exposed black seams and a cinched waist resembling that of a corset.

Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Brandy paired the look with black lace-up heeled sandals from Femme LA. She also went with loose waves for her hairstyle of choice, done by Tym Wallace.

Photos: @blaircaldwell