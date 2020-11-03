Boutique Spotlight: Pure Atlanta, an Urban Fashion Bastion Beloved by Lil Baby, Monica, Akon, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and More!

We recently just got back from Atlanta! While Down South, we were excited to discover Pure Atlanta, a Lenox Mall based store beloved by The Who’s Who in Hip Hop including Lil Baby, Akon, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Gucci Mane, Swaelee, Money Bagg Yo, and so many more.

Stocking brands like Versace, Balmain, Coogi, Fendi, and Iceberg and shoes by Bally and Giuseppe Zanotti, the store is a nucleus of style for Fashion Bombers and Bombshells who want to stand out in the crowd.

Have Fashion Bomb Kids? The store carries authentic Fendi, Moschino, and Versace pieces for boys and girls.

While the store specializes in menswear, Pure also has its own line called Kash comprised of comfy unisex tracksuits in an assortment of colors, some equipped with amazingly glittery embellishments.

We sat down with owner Lizzie Pure to discuss how she started her amazing store, which also has locations in Miami and Houston.

