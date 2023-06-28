It was culture’s biggest night, and Boosie Badazz kept the drip cool and comfy in an Amiri look. Wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and shoes by the brand, the Youngest of da Camp rapper chose a bright red and white color palette to give this lowkey look a little more impact.
Wearing the $490 Amiri logo tee, Boosie nearly matched the red carpet. His red Amiri shorts picked up on the logo print on the white tee, and both colors were present in the red and white MA-1 sneakers he wore to finish the look.
Later in the audience, Boosie turned up atop seats to his iconic hit Wipe Me Down. So perhaps comfortable was the best choice for the night.