Hey Bombers! Wondering who wears the crown of this week’s Bomber of Week? Ikenna Stovall from Indiana.

Ikenna is a nano influencer who specializes in digital creation. When he isn’ in front of the camera, he’s behind it. Being a digital creator, Stovall is well rounded in photography and videography. Something he makes time for when he isn’t co-directing creative brand MMA Studios.

Stovall describes his style as versatile, something he displays regularly when styling singular pieces in multiple ways. However, at the heart of every look is feeling. He describes his best looks are the ones built out of emotion.

