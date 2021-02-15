Bomb Product of the Day: Molade Collection’s Signature Molade Black and White Long Sleeve Drip Top
Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!
Today, I wanted to tell you about a new brand you should know: Molade Collection:
The exclusive womenswear brand represents modern 1960’s fashion. The brand utilizes high quality fabrics and prints that compliment a woman’s body and guarantee fine craftsmanship and product durability.
Order their signature “MOLADE” long-sleeve top today. Available in sizes 2-16 (limited edition). For orders and inquires, email info@moladecollection.com.
Hot! or Hmm..?
📸 @1lensporter