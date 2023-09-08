3…2…1 Level up with a Silver & Riley luxury Italian Handbags in a variety of different silhouettes and saturated hues.

As the Bomb Fashion Show arrives this Saturday, Sept 9th at Chelsea Industrial in New York City from 6pm-10pm, we wanted to share some of our most favorite Silver & Riley’s quality crafted handbags that fashionista’s can style and profile with.

@Koolkelsey with the Petite New Yorker Bag in Battery Pink City-Silver Hardware by @Silverandriley

From their Petite New Yorker bag in battery pink and Lolita lime with silver hardware, to their Classic New Yorker handbag that expands in size, Silver & Riley is the ultimate accessory bag to jazz up any look.

@Doctoramira sporting the Petite New Yorker Bag in Nolita Lime-Silver hardware by @Silverandriley

Offering elegance, and practicality, with core values that include brand innovation, and team diversity- Silver & Riley is made for every woman.

As featured in Forbes, Essence and Harpers Bazaar, the brand which was founded by designer Lola Banjo in 2019 has reached massive success. Banjo’s travel accessory line is crafted in the Tuscan region of Italy, and has captured the attention of clients from around the world who understand the importance of investing in quality-driven handbags.

Model Adrianna Bach advertising the Parisian Leather Belt Bag in Maroon by @Silverandriley

Perhaps you’ve spotted Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers on Instagram rocking the Classic New Yorker bag in Tribeca blue while strutting below the Manhattan bridge, or Kandi Burruss unboxing and raving about her crocodile bag- one thing for sure is that celebrities cannot get enough of Silver & Riley.

Fashion Bomb CEO, @ClaireSulmers wearing the Classic New Yorker Bag in Tribeca Blue-Gold Hardware by @Silverandriley

Not to mentioned the variety of styles that Silver & Riley offers such as satchel bags, belted bag, and tote bags, enabling you to interchange based on your fierce and fashion-forward ensembles.

@Koolkelsey with the Manila All Purpose Carryall Leather Tote Bag by @Silverandriley

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off tomorrow, and if you’re interested in attending the Bomb Fashion Show hosted by NeNe Leakes, you can RSVP and purchase your tickets by clicking HERE.

We can’t wait to see and meet you!