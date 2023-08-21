If Queen Bey raves about it, then you know we need it.

Rain on shine, one thing Beyoncé is going to do is put on a good show and she did just that at her most recent Renaissance Tour show in Washington D.C.

Queen B powered through her entire set in the pouring drizzling rain, and did not miss a single beat. We couldn’t help but notice how flawless she still looked throughout her three-hour show in the rain.

The posed question of the night was how did her makeup stay intact through the torrential downpour and how can we get our makeup to do the exact same? Well, her makeup artist Rokael Lizama just dropped all the deets.

It looks like the singer’s secret weapon was her go-to setting spray which is none other than the One/Size by Patrick Starr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.

Perfect for oily skin with a 16 hour hold, the One/Size setting spray is a waterproof formula that goes on lightweight and is miraculously non-sticky considering its grip.

It contains nourishing ingredients such as green tea extract and witch hazel, which absorb excess oil and reduce the appearance of pores for that super smooth and matte finish.

So not only does it absorb your oils, but its also safe for your skin. What’s most impressive is its staying power, even in the most humid weather which is a total WIN.

At first sight would you splurge?