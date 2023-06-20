At first sight would you splurge?

This SZN is all about faux fur in the summertime and thanks to these trendy Saint Laurent Puff Faux Fur heels to complete your look, you’re sure to be one of the flyest out to step to any gathering on function.

Made in Italy, Saint Laurent is best known for their high-end uniquely designed shoes. These elegant slingback heels are no exception and retail at $1,190.

These heels are available in both mint green and white. Featuring an open toe heel that can be styled in many ways for several occasions, these sandal heels can optimize any look. Whether you’re going to a brunch with your girls or going on a date night with your beau, these heels are the perfect accessory.

Hot or hmm?