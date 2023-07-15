Hot? Or Hmm?!

Versace has a summer splurge you can not pass up on. Priced at $372, these reflective shield sunglasses with gold hardware can be the next member of you summer shade collection.

With it’s wide-high bridge fit, and signature Medusa hardware in the color gold on each side, Versace has designed the ultimate unisex style for both men and women.

Available in two shades, Grey Mirror Silver and Dark Grey, these Versace sunglasses can add a new dimension to your ensembles for any occasion.

Whether you’re preparing for a night out, dinner, or heading to the beach for a day out in the sun, you can grab these sunglasses for the finishing touches to any elevated outfit.

Love the looks? Shop them here and here.