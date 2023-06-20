Hot or hmm?
Is red the new black? Gucci’s red hot Marmont Matelassé flap bag is Gucci’s newest release. Available in six different colors and two sizes- medium or mini, the GG Marmont Matelassé super mini bag was designed with versatility in mind.
Priced at $1,200 for the mini and $2,980 for the medium size, the GG Marmont Matelassé flap bag can be worn in multiple ways. Components include a quilted material, gold signature logo, and chain straps, that makes this bag stand out from others.
At first sight would you splurge?