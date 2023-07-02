Hot? Or Hmm?!
Designer Rene Caovilla has the girls in a chokehold with their consistent sandal designs, and their latest butterfly design takes the obsession to a new level. Designed with a stunning butterfly embellished wrapped heel that retails for $1206, you should add Rene Caovilla’s ‘Margot’ 10mm butterfly-detailing sandals to your summer sandal must-have list.
Available in ivory white with a mixture of calf leather and silk satin, these wrap around open toe sandals are a statement every woman needs in their shoe collection. Be prepared to turn heads during a night out in these slip-on butterfly style 105mm stiletto heels.
At first sight would you splurge on Rene Caovilla’s ‘Margot’ butterfly sandals?