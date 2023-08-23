Hot? Or hmm?!

Add some sparkle to your mule collection with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Crystal Metallic Stiletto Mules.

Priced at $1,150, Giuseppe Zanotti’s Crystal Metallic Stiletto Mules are a must-have and are quality driven. Designed with Swarovski crystals, the Giuseppe Zanotti Crystal Metallic Stiletto mules are perfect for a girl’s night out or a romantic date night with your bae.

Created with a shiny metallic leather, and open toe, our favorite detail is the embellished Swarovski crystal caged vamp top.

At first sight would you splurge?

Don’t want to splurge?

No problem, we have another option for you. Save and add a more affordable options to your heel collection. Priced at only $84.00 you can wear River Island’s Silver Embellished Heeled Mule shoes.

Designed with a diamante embellishment, an open toe, and front knot detailing, these mules are not only affordable, but they are available in two colors including silver, and black.

At first sight would you save?