Designer looks for less? We’ve got you covered.

Slay on your summer girls trip, or baecation with our trending and versatile ‘designers for less’ sandal list.

Whether you’re looking for comfort or style? Add Prada’s Padded Nappa Leather Sandals to your sandal collection. Priced at $1,250, these sandals were designed in 3 different colors including black, desert beige, and caramel.

Attributed with padded leather material for comfort, and characterized with their signature Prada logo, Prada created these sandals to stand out.

Prada’s Nappa Leather Sandals would look absolutely amazing in your shoe collection, but if you’re looking for something more affordable we got you covered with Steve Madden’s Mona Leather sandal priced at $89.95.

This more affordable dupe is available in 11 colors, with one of the colors being ‘cheetah print.’ The Mona is a classic three strap sandal design with a molded footbed and flat sole designed with a leather construction and gold tone hardware.

Look no further as our trendy sandal list has the perfect sandals to complete your beach summer attire.

Priced at $1,150, Prada’s Crochet flatform slides are a vacation must-have. Available in black, natural, and orange with the Prada signature logo placed across the top of the sandal, these sandals are the epitome of chic.

You can get the same look for less with Steve Madden’s Kasper slide sandals which are priced at $89.95 and comes in both black and natural. In addition, the sandal features a strap and platform in a tweed-texture fabric to go with the molded footbed.

The last style to make it on our list is The Louisa Flat available in black and white and retail at $980. The Louisa Flat is designed with leather and subtle gold embellishments.

If you’re in search for a more affordable option, priced at $79.99, The Soraya Lace-Up Sandal by MadeWell is the lace up dupe to The Louisa Flat. Created with a classic and simple aesthetic, these lace-up sandals are bound to be a go-to for your summer wardrobe.

With a man-made sole, not only are The Soraya Lace-Up Sandals affordable, but they also have enough padding to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

At first sight, which sandal would you splurge from our shoe candy list?