Hot or hmm?

The denim era is here to stay with Fendi’s new Baguette bag.

Bomb denim accessories is the fashion trend that keeps on giving. Fendi’s denim Baguette bag is their latest release. Available in their medium size and mini, this denim bag is a uniquely designed piece that will make a bold statement with any chic outfit.

Retail at $3,490 for the medium, and $1,750 for the mini, Fendi is know for their signature Fendi print logo purse designs. Crafted with denim material and brown leather, the Fendi Baguette bag was designed to be worn as a shoulder bag, making it easy to style for any occasion.

Whether you’re packing it for a vacation or wearing it to a concert, the Fendi Baguette shoulder bag is so versatile. If you are looking to invest in quality handbag pieces, think of Fendi’s Baguette denim Bag as a fashion staple.

At first sight would you splurge?