The wait is almost over, on Friday, August 4th at 9am, Brandon Blackwood is launching his well anticipated “Zodiac” collection.

The collection is an ode to a NY staple accessory, “the nameplate necklace.” The astrology signs will be gold plated with crystal rhinestones and attached as a buckle onto ‘The Daphne Bag.’ The style is one of our classics and will be available in both Black Nylon ($225) and Oil Leather ($275).

This collection will be offered on presale for one week from 8/4 – 8/11, and will be shipped out in time for the holidays.

Brandon Blackwood’s ‘Name Plate Daphne’ will also be launched on the same date, and will be sold exclusively on the Brandon Blackwood App along with their ‘Bamboo Clutch’ at a splurge of $300 as an extension to their Bamboo Collection.

All collections will be available on Brandon Blackwood’s app which will be live on August 3rd. This app will enable a seamless shopping experience, and allow customers access to exclusive “in-app-only” drops, as well as make it simple for customers to track their orders.

At first sight would you splurge?