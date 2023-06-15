Hot! or Hmm?

The new Saint Laurent YSL Crossbody in Caged Glass Strass deserves to be added to your must-have accessories wish list as it’s the ultimate wardrobe statement piece.

Made in Italy, Saint Laurent is best known for their high-end luxury handbags paired with their signature YSL logo. Adding their new Caged Crossbody Clutch to their roster for a high fashion moment, this mini crossbody retails for $3,500. In addition, it comes in three different colors including black, red, and blue which can be complimentary to any ensemble.

This YSL crossbody bag is very versatile as it comes with a detachable strap, giving you the option to wear it as a crossbody or as a clutch for an elegant night out. No matter the occasion, the Evening Cage YSL Crossbody will take your look and accessory game to new heights.

At first sight would you splurge?