Looking for something to wear during the summertime? We’ve got you covered with Black owned designer Brandon Blackwood’s checkered print black and white handbag. By splurging $300.00, you can get your hands on Blackwood’s ‘Kendrick Trunk Checkered Leather Top- Handle Bag’.

As seen on Queen Bey, the ‘Kendrick Trunk Checkered Bag’ is available for pre-order and is expected to ship out on July 14th. You don’t want to miss your chance to flaunt this summer with this uniquely crafted flat top bag that has a detachable, and adjustable crossbody strap for versatility.

This bag was designed to wear two ways, as a crossbody for a chic look or as a handle bag for an elegant finish. Either way you style it, you’ll never get tired of the compliments that will follow.

Looking to wear designer but on a budget? No problem! Of course, everyone wants to get their hands on Rene Caovilla’s latest ‘Cleo 105 Metallic Leather Sandals,’ priced at $750.00. Made in Italy, the blue Cleo sandals from Rene Caovilla feature slender straps that wrap around the ankle and are tipped with snakeheads.

This round open toe leather was created with lambskin and is standing on a slender 4-inch stiletto heel. Looking for a dupe? Aqua’s ‘Mandy Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals’ fit the description. Priced at $118.00, you can get the Rene Caovilla alternative with different color options.

Available in the color black, blue metallic, white, and gold these leather sandal heels are affordable and stylish. Standing at 4-inches, these sandals fit true to size with an open pointed toe. Designed with a leather upper lining and sole, these sandals come with a wraparound strap for comfort and style.

Bucket bags are the new beach bags according to Loewe and their newest sequin bucket bag release. At a splurge of $990, you can pair ‘Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Anagram Small Sequins Basket Shoulder Bag’ with any beach fit.

Available in two colors including silver and black. this bucket bag was designed with a statement in mind. With sequin, straw and leather material, this bucket bag deserves a trip to the beach. Designed with their signature anagram, and open top, you can fit everything you need for a day out.

Put your Fendi prints on with these must-have Fendi ‘Braided Sandals.’ Available in two colors, their signature brown and a white, these are a splurge of $995. Designed with an open toe and leather lining, these made in Italy sandals will bring comfort and style to any style you desire this summer.

Who said boots aren’t a summer shoe? Versace has the perfect boots that not only will set a statement with you summer look but can be versatile in any season. Whether you’re wearing denim shorts in the summertime or legging and a fur coat in the winter, Versace’s ‘Women Versace Allover Knee-High Boots’ are an absolute must-have.

For a splurge of $1,295 , these knee-high boots are available in two colors, pink and brown. With the Versace logo all over the boot as the main design, these must-have boots were crafted from a Versace allover jacquard canvas with leather trims.

The style of this boot features sharp pointed toes and a stiletto heel. Paired with Versace allover pattern, signature Medusa hardware, pointed toe, back zipper, and a mixture of 60% polyester and 40% cotton, these boots are worth the splurge.

The only CC logo we want to see this summer is Chanel. So why not add Chanel’s newest, ‘Lambskin & Wenge Wood’ bag to your handbag collection? Priced at $5,700, this purse is available in two colors, black or light blue.

Designed with as a small flap bag that has a top handle, would you splurge on the Chanel ‘Lambskin & Wenge Wood’ bag? Whether you’re wearing it as a handbag or as a crossbody, you will get your money’s worth with this go to handbag.

Denim is here to stay and this Givenchy denim duo is giving chic energy. Priced at $1,850, Givenchy has designed a ‘Mini Antigona Lock Bag’ in a washed denim fabric. Paired with their washed denim ‘4G Slide Sandal’ this makes for the perfect denim duo.

Created in Italy, the mini handbag can also turn into a crossbody. With a magnetic closure, the signature antigona lock and adjustable straps, this handbag is worth the splurge. But let’s not forget the shoes to complete the denim duo.

Priced at $750, you can pair the mini bag with the Givenchy ‘4G Slide Sandal’ in light blue. Topped with their signature Givenchy logo, these sandals also come in the color black.

At first sight, which bomb accessory would you splurge on?