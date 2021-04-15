Bomb Accessories: Louis Vuitton Summer ’21 Capsule Collection

Named ‘By the Pool’, this year’s special collection of summer must have’s from Louis Vuitton bring back the ombre look and adds a touch of raffia.

As always, your fav Louis Vuitton styles have been transformed into summer-ready essentials. With bags, shoes, sandals and hats, there is something for every Bombshell in this collection.

The key design element this season is using different summer tones in an gradient style with oversized logo’s, some finished with new floral charms – think colorful sunset colors and bold tropical sea blues. Unfortunately, a lot of the collection sold out online fast, but you can still find some pieces in store.

We’ve pulled together some of our most loved pieces – which would you splurge on?

The Neverfull Tote ($2,370)

The NéoNoé bucket bag ($2,920)

Boundary Wedge sandals ($1,060)

The OnTheGo ($3,950)

The Twist ($4,450)

The Marshmallow ($2,540)

The Papilon ($2,680)

The Capucines ($5,350)

The Monogram Gradient Bob hat ($690)