Bomb Accessories: Hera Chain Bra by Hayden
Blazers and oversized jackets have recently made a come back.
For a chic and trendy look, many Bombshells have opted for a delicate lacy bra to rock underneath an open blazer or jacket usually completed with matching pants and some killer sandals.
It’s a simple yet effective look, and the new Hera Chain Bra by Hayden steps things up a notch. A statement making gold toned underwire bra, covered in crystals and finished off with the brand’s signature engraved coin creates an even sexier, more daring look.
At a cost of $188 (EGP 2,950) available on HaydenOfficial.com, the piece can be worn underneath or over the top of clothing. How are you styling it?