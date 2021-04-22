Bomb Accessories: Hera Chain Bra by Hayden

Blazers and oversized jackets have recently made a come back.

For a chic and trendy look, many Bombshells have opted for a delicate lacy bra to rock underneath an open blazer or jacket usually completed with matching pants and some killer sandals.

It’s a simple yet effective look, and the new Hera Chain Bra by Hayden steps things up a notch. A statement making gold toned underwire bra, covered in crystals and finished off with the brand’s signature engraved coin creates an even sexier, more daring look.

At a cost of $188 (EGP 2,950) available on HaydenOfficial.com, the piece can be worn underneath or over the top of clothing. How are you styling it?

