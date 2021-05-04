Bomb Accessories: Dior I Love Paris Heart Motif Collection
Love is in the air!
Adorned with small vivid red love hearts on top of a dark contrasting navy background, comes Dior’s newest print for this season named ‘I Love Paris’.
Timeless yet stylish, this new print is seen on classics such as the Lady Dior bag (medium – $5,800) and Book Tote (small – $3,600 and mini – $2,850). As well as other accessories including belts ($800), scarves ($250–$500) and even a phone holder ($1,390).
We can’t forget the footwear, I Love Paris also includes the Granville Espadrille ($730), J’Adior Slingback ($1,150), Walk’n’Dior Sneaker ($990) and Dway Slide ($730).
This latest collection is available online and in boutiques. Which piece are you grabbing first?