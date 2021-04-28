Bomb Accessories: Air Force 1 Beast by Dominic Ciambrone (@TheShoeSurgeon)

Here at FBD we do love a sexy heel but sometimes all you need is a trendy bomb sneaker.

Sneakerheads know that getting exclusive sneakers is the name of the game and what better way to achieve this than with a customized pair. In steps Dominic Ciambrone or @TheShoeSurgeon if you follow him on Instagram, an LA based ‘shoe doctor’.

Through the use of exotic skins and patterns, Dominic and his team provide a full customization service where they source the sneakers and then will add the flourish.

One of his most recent designs uses a mix of zebra, leopard and tiger print on the ever iconic Jordan Air 1 high tops aptly named ‘Beast’. A pop of color finishes the look with a bold red Nike tick. How much you ask? A cool $3,500 to be precise!

If you are looking for a bespoke pair you can make an appointment with Dominic’s studio, Surgeon Studios. Cost is, of course, linked to the design and materials you envision but it is safe to say that they would be an investment piece!