When it comes to fashion, we find ourselves having to choose between affordability and quality. Sustainable and ethical practices are also an important factor when it comes to clothes. Now more than ever, we are interested in knowing where the garments used to make our clothes come from, and the people involved in the making of our clothes and goods.

Jellabiya is an up and coming brand that blends traditional and modern African fashion, based in NYC and handmade by talented senegalese artisans in Senegal, West Africa. Their mission is to empower modern women by creating unique designs and high quality products. Each garment is made to make you feel modest, confident, and powerful.

Their collections include a wide variety of dresses, pants, suits, abayas, loungewear, and beachwear. All of Jellabiya’s high-quality fabrics are woven with the philosophy that every person deserves to feel special, confident, and powerful especially without breaking the bank.

Jellabiya CEO and designer, Khady Ndiaye, founded the company in 2019. She wanted a way to express her true self in all the roles that build her identity: Muslim, mother, wife, woman in tech, entrepreneur, and proud Senegalese. She felt touched by female strength and independence, and now strives to provide all women with a fine, yet affordable line, influenced by the artistry of African culture.

“As a woman who wears multiple hats, it’s important to feel confident on a daily basis, when I look my best, I feel my best, and I’m able to portray the best version of myself. That’s what inspires every garment of our collections. I want women to be able to express themselves freely and in the best way possible. I want them to feel confident and empowered.” Khady says. Jellabiya aims to help women reveal their inner beauty through fashion, and is excelling at doing so.

