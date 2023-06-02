Houston we have a problem because Blue Ivy shut it down on stage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in both Paris and London.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Queen B and Jay Z have created one of the most youngest global superstars, who has chosen to follow in her legendary parent’s footsteps. Blue Ivy, 11, stole the spotlight during Bey’s tour stop at Strade de France in Paris last Friday and she didn’t hold back.

With her vivacious energy and impeccable dance moves, Blue joined Beyoncé as she performed “MY POWER” and “Black Parade” from her Lion King: The Gift album. The mother-and-daughter duo stunned and reign supreme in matching silver Loewe ensembles that included a glistening sequin embellished top and silver chrome joggers.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

In a post released on Beyoncé’s instagram, the Queen captioned a picture of Blue Ivy performing that stated, “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

It’s such a beautiful thing to see Blue Ivy in all her glory continue her parents legacy. After all, it was her father Jay-Z who spitted on his song ‘Legacy’,

“Legacy, Legacy, Legacy, Legacy

Black excellence, you gon’ let ’em see

Legacy, Legacy, Legacy, Legacy

Black excellency, baby, let ’em see”

In addition to her mother praises and her youngest sister Rumi, 5, cheering her on in the audience- her Grandmother Mrs. Tina Lawson also expressed her immense joy for Blue Ivy. Lawson captioned her Instagram post, “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️.”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

If you thought that was it, then think again because Blue Ivy made a second debut at the Renaissance tour, this time in London, letting us know she’s not new to this, but true to this.

As one of the youngest musicians to be on the Billboard Chart and receive accolades that include a Grammy, BET and NAACP awards, Blue Ivy is undeniably a trailblazer.

For her second captivating look, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé opted for blazing red Off White jumpsuits by Art & Image director IB Kamara, that were styled by Costume Designer, Shiona Turini.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Beyoncé allowing Blue Ivy to come out on stage is history in the making. To be able to give her daughter a platform in front of thousands of fans is groundbreaking and has unleashed a new set of rules.

With a Hip-Hop mogul father, and a mother who is one of the best entertainers of our time, Blue Ivy is undoubtedly one of the best performers in the making.