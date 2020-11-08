‘Black AF’ and ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Spotted at Nobu for Dinner With Tennis Star Venus Williams: Venus Williams in Louis Vuitton Monogrammed Ski Jacket and Multipochette Bag With Gucci Combat Boots With Kenya Barris in Custom Rich Fresh Coat and Dior X Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers
Netflix’s Black AF and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris was recently spotted at Nobu having dinner with tennis star and sister to Serena Williams, Venus Williams. The two were spotted leaving the restaurant, dripping in designer might we add.
Venus Williams wore a $4,950 Louis Vuitton monogrammed ski jacket and $1,860 Louis Vuitton mulitpochette bag paired with black Gucci combat boots. Kenya wore a custom $3,250 Rich Fresh coat paired with Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.
Shop Louis Vuitton’s multipochette bag below:
Shop the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker below:
Images: Backgrid