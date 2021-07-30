Blac Chyna recently debuted a new pink hairstyle while rocking a black mesh dress from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her look:

Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Feeling My Mesh Dress in black. Coming in nude as well, the dress itself stuns in a black mesh fabric in an allover ruched detail. It features many sexy details including its side slit, spaghetti straps, and square neckline. Blac Chyna accessorized the look with a stack of chain necklaces, unique gold chain arm piece, and watch. She finished off the look with bubblegum pink tresses.

The Feeling My Mesh Dress is perfect for outings including date night with your beau or grabbing cocktails with your girls!

What say you? Shop it here.