If anyone’s about their coins, it’s certainly Angela White aka Blac Chyna who’s always securing a bag. One thing for sure is that White knows the power of diversifying and is always in pursuit of her next venture.

The Model and Actress, 35, recently made headlines for signing a lucrative partnership with clothing apparel, Ethika where she is expected to release her own line of athleisure wear and under garments around the Holiday time.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

With so much happening and so little time, one brand that Blac Chyna can count on for a quick refresh is Fashion Nova. As a Fashion Nova ambassador, Blac Chyna always rocks the most fashionable and stylish looks.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Her Pink Maddie Button Up Shirt and Wrap Mini Skirt set is under $50 at Fashion Nova and can easily be taken from day-to-night. We love how she kept things sassy with her pink lace up platforms and bold hot pink clip-on earrings.

Blac Chyna’s make-up was stunning and luminous and her hair was ‘laid for the gods. Whoever is responsible for Chyna’s glam deserves a round of applause.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Although the pink Maddie button up shirt and wrap mini dress that Blac Chyna wore is sold out, it is however available in olive green which is featured below.

Shop Chyna’s look on Fashion Nova, by clicking here.