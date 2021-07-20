Blac Chyna struck a pose for the ‘gram wearing a body-hugging white off-the-shoulder dress. Loving her look? We’ve got details on how can you achieve her affordable look from Fashion Nova.
Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Jacklyn Off Shoulder Mini Dress in oatmeal. This trendy dress also comes in black and happens to be approved by many Nova babes and celebrities like Kylie Jenner. The ribbed knit mini dress presents itself in a chic off-the-shoulder design with a frilly ruffled hem. The dress also features a decorative button-up detail, adding to its fashionable nature.
Customers are raving over the Jacklyn Off Shoulder Dress. One review reads, “I bought this dress because sooo many ladies I know have this beautiful dress. I am beyond pleased with this purchase, the fit is beautiful and hugs all of my curves perfectly.”
Shop it here!