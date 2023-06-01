If anyone can make Fashion Nova look bomb, it’s certainly Angela White Aka Blac Chyna who looked fiercely chic in her pink on pink monochromatic look that felt feminine, romantic and youthful on the model and socialite.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

We loved her matching tights and light pink crocodile mini bag that went perfectly with her cotton candy colored embellished heels. She’s been looking so happy these days with her new found image and we couldn’t be more excited for her new transition.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

If you are a fan of the color pink and think that you could also effortlessly rock this dazzling color like Blac Chyna, check out alternative styles below available at Fashion Nova.

The Eve Mini Dress

The Eve Mini Dress has rhinestone detailing throughout the bust of the dress and we adore the ruching.

The Daisie Midi Dress

The Daisie Midi Dress is simple yet classy, and we totally would style this color with silver metallic accessories like the model.

The She’s Bubbly Mini Dress

Check out the texture on the She’s Bubbly Mini Dress that definitely looks modern and sophisticated.

The Save A Dance Maxi Dress

Who wouldn’t save a dance for you if you wore this fuchsia Save A Dance Maxi Dress to an event? If you’re looking for a breathtaking fashion moment, shop this dress now.