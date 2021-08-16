In a recent Instagram post, Blac Chyna showed off her new pixie cut while rocking a stylish casual look. Blac Chyna struck a pose wearing a Fashion Nova newspaper print bodysuit and distressed jeans.
Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Read Me Mesh Bodysuit. The long sleeve bodysuit appears in an allover newspaper print with a mock neck detail. Since the top is mesh, it is slightly see-through as evident on Blac Chyna. For accessories, she paired the look with a distressed jeans, a Chanel bag, and platform sneakers.
Unfortunately, the Read Me Mesh Bodysuit is currently sold out. However, you can get a similar look with Fashion Nova’s $27.99 Extra Extra Top which includes a ruched side feature and simple crewneck.
Thoughts?