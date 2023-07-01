Show of hands, who else is obsessing over Beyoncé’s off duty tour looks lately? ‘Cause we most definitely are!

This week, B posed for the ‘gram dressed in a full denim look by Area. She paired the $670 jeans and jacket on sale for $646 with a $4,000 Louis Vuitton Bag and Bottega Veneta shades.

The fans are sounding off on Instagram with @krys_meth commenting “Who is styling her now? I love them!” That would be her stylist Kelvin Moody who has been dressing her for the better part of 6 plus years. Another user, @dominiquedelaine, said “Okay this is my favorite look of hers so far this year 🔥”. And what’s not to love? Get the look below:

Get the look: $670 Area cut-out-detail straight-leg jeans

Similar look: $66 ASOS DESIGN 90s straight jeans in light blue with embellished hem



Would you splurge?

photo: IG/Reproduction