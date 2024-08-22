Yoncé and Pucci are a match made in heaven because every time we see the “I’m That Girl’ singer wearing the Italian luxury brand, she’s slaying from head to toe.

The mega superstar was photographed on her way to dinner Sunday evening with hubby Jay-Z at Lucali pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York.

Styled by wardrobe extraordinaire Shiona Turini, Bey rocked a black $2,455 Pucci blazer layered over a black tank top, and paired with green $1,455 Pucci palazzo pants.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The abstract print on her pants was mesmerizing and fashion-forward. So much so that Beyoncé opted for the matching $240 vivaria-print silk scarf and $1,100 handbag for her swanky attire. FYI, head scarves paired with glasses or ball caps will prove to be the trendiest accessory combo this fall season.

We love how Beyonce constantly redefines summer fashion with her trendsetting techniques. With such allure and whit, we know she’s the ultimate It-girl!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images