Beyonce and JayZ attended the wedding of Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot in Venice.
For the occasion, Beyoncé wore a $350 Saint Mojavi double drape dress, $750 Paciotti Heels and a $2,495 Marzook Crystal Ball bag, Styled by @kjmoody .
Her Parla Double Drape Dress in Seafoam Peace Silk fabric is designed with a dramatic floor length plunging drape in the front and back. Detailed with elastic ribbon shoulder straps ties that can be wrapped and worn multiple different ways.
Her turquoise satin sandals have a squared toe and an ankle strap detail.
Her purse is a splurge at $2,495.
Jay Z wore a Paul Stuart by Phineas Cole suit, styled by June Ambrose .
Thoughts? Get Beyonce’s dress here and her shoes here.
Hair: @nealfarinah
Makeup: @rokaelbeauty
Images: Beyonce.com/Backgrid