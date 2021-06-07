Beyoncé Wears David Koma Fall 2020 Look Including Black Strapless Patent Leather Mini Dress and Embellished Patent Leather Jacket to Brooklyn Nets Game
Over the weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks game together for a date night. For her courtside look, Beyoncé gave us a mix of patent leather and crystals that satisfied our nostalgia for courtside style.
Beyoncé wore a David Koma Fall 2020 look, styled by Zerina Akers. Her look included the brand’s $723 strapless patent leather mini dress (sold out) and $3,264 embellished patent-leather shirt. For this particular look, she mixed pieces from the Fall 2020 collection. The embellished patent leather shirt actually comes with a matching skirt, however Beyoncé opted for the brand’s patent mini dress to allow the shirt to serve as the “wow” feature of the look.
She paired the look with a pair of $435 Magda Butrym’s “All eyes on me” sunglasses which featured crystalized embellishments to compliment her shirt. She finished off with a pair of $745 Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps in black suede, you can get a similar look with our $199.99 Cult of Coquette “Gloria” Vegan Leather Black Suede Barbie Pumps from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!
What say you?
Photos: Beyonce.com