Beyonce Wears Alessandra Rich Black Strapless Ruffle Sweetheart Gown to the 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce accepted the 2020 Humanitarian Award presented by BET wearing a $1054 black strapless suede gown by Alessandra Rich. The dress features a fitted bodice, bejeweled button, and a ruffled sweetheart neckline and three vertical embellished buttons. The high low skirt has a combination of ruffles and tulle.
She paired the ensemble with a $311 choker also by Alessandra Rich, suede and crystal embellished sandals by Gianvito Rossi, and long sheer gloves.
If you missed Beyonce’s acceptance speech you can check it out below.
She looks incredible! What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?