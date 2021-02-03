Beyoncé Stuns in New Pink Monogram IVY PARK x Adidas Look for ‘Icy Park’ Campaign

After delivering three sets of Ivy Park x adidas gear to us last year, Beyoncé teases with a new drop dubbed as “Icy Park”, taking us to the slopes with streetwear-inspired gear. The “Icy Park” campaign video was complete with familiar faces including singer Kaash Paige, model Hailey Bieber and Mr. Icy 1017 himself Gucci Mane. Judging by photos from the IVY PARK Instagram page, this particular collection will feature a stylish monogram print on a few pieces of the upcoming collection. With logo mania showing no signs of slowing down, this was a smart move on Bey’s end. She even provided us with a glimpse rocking the monogram print in a recent campaign flick.

Beyoncé was spotted in the IVY PARK x adidas “ICY Park” campaign rocking a pink monogrammed two piece set which featured leggings and a long-sleeve crop top.

Hailey Bieber also wore a pink monogrammed set for the campaign, however she wore the biker shorts along long-sleeve crop top, a pair of sneakers and beanie from the forthcoming collection.

Are you excited for “Icy Park”? You can expect the collection to drop on adidas US on February 18th followed by the global adidas release on February 19th and retailer release on February 20th.