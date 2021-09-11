A Beyoncé sighting was witnessed in Capri, Italy where the singer was spotted yachting with her husband and rapper Jay-Z. The Queen Bey delivered quite the casually-chic look while boating with her significant other.
Beyoncé wore a white $2,500 Valentino feather embellished buttoned shirt paired with dark wash flared leg jeans. Breaking the fading fashion rule of “no white after Labor Day”, Beyoncé adds a pair of white sunglasses by PHILÓ EYEWEAR to go along with her ultra-stylish Valentino top. For accessories, the IVY PARK CEO goes with the $5,795 Judith Leiber Martini Cosmopolitan Crystal Clutch and $795 Aquazzura Sundance platform metallic sandals. Her look was styled by KJ Moody.
Jay-Z opted for a black tie-dye short sleeve button shirt paired with black trousers and white sneakers.
What do you think?