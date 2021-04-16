Beyoncé Spotted in Area White Custom Name-Chain Suit While In Las Vegas with Jay-Z

Beyoncé has graced the ‘gram with what appears to be more moments from her and Jay-Z’s 13th wedding anniversary festivities in Las Vegas. Flicks featured the two walking the Las Vegas strip as well as heading to the casino. Of course, Beyoncé managed to snag a few flicks in their hotel room looking modelesque as she posed in a white chain-detailed suit.

Beyoncé wore a custom white Area suit which included name and logo chains throughout the garment. The look included a single-breasted blazer and straight leg trousers complete with the chain detailing allover. Custom name plates include the Area logo as well as Beyoncé’s name. While the look is personalized with Bey’s name, the look itself is from Area’s SS20 RTW collection.

She accessorized the look with a drop crystal necklace, gold brown-tinted sunglasses, and gold textured hoop earrings. For footwear, she opted for white strappy heeled sandals to compliment her white suit. Her look was styled by Zerina Akers.

Photos: Beyoncé on Instagram