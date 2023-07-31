Since the beginning of the Renaissance World Tour, Yoncé has been serving nothing but non-stop moments. From her vivacious choreo with daughter Blu Ivy to the hilarious ‘mute tests‘ during her run of Energy, and of course, the looks.
Working with stylists like her fav Kj Moody, Shiona Turni and British Vogue’s Fashion Director Julia Sarr-Jamois, Queen B has turned this concert tour into a fashion tour. While performing in East Rutherford the international songstress debuted another incredible performance look. Speaking to the trend of all pink everything during the year of OG It Girl Barbie, Bey lit up the stage in a dazzling rose Georges Hobeika gown.
Wearing the color of the moment, B stepped out in a custom pink tulle dress embellished with captivating crystals and a sexy yet elegant cut-out neckline. She finished the look with stunning tulle gloves covered in sequins and a beaded headpiece adorned with outsized 3D embroidered flowers.
Leave it to Bey to keep producing hit after hit in both music and style.