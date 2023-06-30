Beyoncé may be on the tour of the year, but she’s still making time for the moments that matter most. When she isn’t slaying the stage in custom looks or pulling up in gilded couture for the Louis Vuitton show, she’s spending time with her husband Jay, and their children.

Whenever Bey and Jay step out, it’s a pretty stylish affair. Whether they’re looking nice in Nice or pulling all the stops for date night, the power couple likes to turn a look.

In a recent Instagram carousel post, Beyoncé gave the girls a look at some BTS from the Paris leg of her tour. Stashed between pics of her in a bejeweled Area ensemble and scenic shots of the city, the Renaissance singer posted a sweet pic of her and her man, her man, her man in laidback cozy gear.

Photo: IG Reproduction (@beyonce)

Get the Look

While Queen Bey is all smiles and bare feet in a black sweatsuit, Jay elevated his Paper Planes speckled sweats with a Glen check overcoat and Off-White x Nike MoMa Air Force 1s. A woven black beanie completed the look.