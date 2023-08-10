Another day, another Beyonslay. The Renaissance World Tour is far from over and you all know Bey has been working and werking.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG/ Reproduction

From the stages of Paris to NYC, Queen Bey has not missed a note, a mute, or a chance to show out in style. For the opening night in Washington, D.C. the singer/mother/global phenomenon took her style back to the golden age of Hollywood in a 1950s-inspired custom look by Ralph Lauren.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Bey strutted onto the stage in a cream satin halter gown outfitted with a high leg slit, plunging neckline, and crystal detailing. She accessorized with white satin evening gloves and a dramatic feather boa.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

Leave it to Bey to make the Renaissance Tour a concert and fashion show.