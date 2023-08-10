Another day, another Beyonslay. The Renaissance World Tour is far from over and you all know Bey has been working and werking.
From the stages of Paris to NYC, Queen Bey has not missed a note, a mute, or a chance to show out in style. For the opening night in Washington, D.C. the singer/mother/global phenomenon took her style back to the golden age of Hollywood in a 1950s-inspired custom look by Ralph Lauren.
Bey strutted onto the stage in a cream satin halter gown outfitted with a high leg slit, plunging neckline, and crystal detailing. She accessorized with white satin evening gloves and a dramatic feather boa.
Leave it to Bey to make the Renaissance Tour a concert and fashion show.