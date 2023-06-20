Without skipping a single beat, Beyoncé has unveiled yet another fabulous look at her Renaissance World Tour. This time, however, the outfit in question is a never-before-seen Ivy Park original!

The songstress took to the centerstage during her second night in Amsterdam to show off a sparkly hot pink dress boasting a halter neck, keyhole detailing, deep cut double leg slits and matching gloves while performing ‘Cuff It’, ‘Wetter Remix’, ‘Energy’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Queens Mix’.

What gave it away, you ask? The neon pink triple stripes contouring the dress’s sides were a clear indicator, and even the dancer’s outfits carried the same dead giveaway! Rumor has it we’re looking at what could be a first glimpse at the upcoming Ivy Park Paradise collection set to drop on July 31st. If such is the case, this athleisure release is taking clear notes from the disco inspirations driving the entire Renaissance movement: we’re talking tassels, metallics and lots of glitz!

The news comes months after reports circulated earlier this year alleging a parting of ways between adidas and Beyoncé, namely due to creative differences. It’s safe to say the Bey Hive can rest assured that more fresh Beyoncé fashions will hit our shopping carts very soon!

What do you think? Will you be lining up for the incoming collection?

Images: Beyonce.com