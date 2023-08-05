Are we in 2040 yet? Because Queen Beyoncé looked futuristic and out of this world in a silver metallic Dundas World stage costume that took our breath away.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Offering a different spin than her bedazzled out bodysuits, and over-the-top gowns that are specially adorned, Beyoncé turned it up a notch in a shiny bustier mini dress that had the letter “B” crystalized front and center and was custom designed by Peter Dundas, himself.

Looking ultra modern and like the trailblazer that she is, Bey layered her dress with a Dundas World metallic trench coat with matching gloves and a page boy hat that had had the letter ‘B’ with a crown embroidered.

Her mesh long sleeve top that was layered underneath her mini dress was accented with different shaped mirrors that were hand sewn and added a gleaming touch.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Not to mention her wrap around mirror embellished shades and metallic boots that tied her look together in an avant-garde fashion, adding to her futurism theme.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

If you recall, the designer Peter Dundas debuted his eponymous brand in 2017 with Beyoncé performing at the Grammy Awards in a custom Dundas gown while pregnant with twins Rumi, and Sir.

Since then, Dundas has reached critical success, becoming a go-to designer to the world’s biggest celebrities. From Ciara, and Mary J. Blige, to H.E.R and even Michelle Obama, Dundas has proven time and again that his designs are unprecedented and absolutely timeless.