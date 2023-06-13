The Queen is starting the month of summer off on a roll with her latest Renaissance tour looks and we couldn’t be more in awe by Beyoncé.

Serving us ultra-glamourous metallics, with a beat face and blonde Gilda down to her bum, it’s evident to see that Beyoncé has over 25-years in the game as she look absolutely impeccable from head-to-toe.

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

During her most recent performance in Marseille, France, the ‘Break My Soul’ singer stunned in a timeless crushed crystal and gold sequin embroidered leotard by designer Alberta Ferretti that was finished with a gold draped mini skirt.

The skirt which had a waterfall train looked eye-catching next to her embellished boots that we’re custom-made to go with her leotard.

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Beyoncé stepped out to perform in yet another extravagant and over-the-top look. This time paying tribute to designer Jacquemus, who actually grew up in Marseille, the city she was performing in.

Baby! Beyoncé clearly puts the “B” in ‘That B***h, because she entirely slayed the scene in her silver metallic Jacquemus look that look like it was made for 2040.

To say she ‘ATE’ would be quite the understatement. More appropriately would be to say she ‘DEVOURED’ the scene and left absolutely no crumbs.

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

We loved the confidence and genuine happiness that Beyoncé exuded while on stage. Her futuristic metallic glasses that were reflective and had mini rhinestones were unparalleled to anything we seen before.

Beyoncé has natural talent, from her angelic voice to her stellar dance moves and she undoubtedly commands attention in any room she walks in.