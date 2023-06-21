While the entirety of the Renaissance World Tour could be dubbed a fashion tour, this one ethereal look had us all awestruck to say the very least. As Beyoncé set to the stage for her first night in Amsterdam, she appeared in all her glory wearing a nude and silver minidress complete with scaly detailing and a structured collar – a custom ensemble created by local designer Iris van Herpen.

The mini dress also had an iridescent cape attachment that flowed majestically in the stadium winds. It truly is hit after hit for this diva, both musically and fashionably! Wardrobe stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini has outdone herself yet again with her masterful outfitting, capturing Queen B’s essence in every last tour fashion moment.

What do you think? Is this your favorite look yet?

Images: Beyonce.com